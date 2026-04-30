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Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes spark reunion buzz with casual meetup

Kelsea Ballerini spotted with ex Chase Stokes after split

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes spark reunion buzz with casual meetup
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes spark reunion buzz with casual meetup

Cue the breakup detectives: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were spotted together in New York City this week – and naturally, the internet immediately clocked in for overtime.

The former couple, who split earlier this year, were seen walking and chatting along Manhattan’s West Side Highway on April 29, according to TMZ’s witnesses.

Before fans could start planning the reconciliation wedding playlist, sources quickly shut things down.

“They are not back together,” as the outlet reportedly stressed, adding that the two simply happened to be in NYC at the same time and decided to catch up.

Translation: friendly exes do exist. Rare, but apparently real.

Kelsea and the Outer Banks star dated for about three years before calling it quits in late 2025. Rumours of a reunion swirled around New Year’s after they reportedly gave the relationship another shot – but by February, it was over again.

And because celebrity breakups can never stay quiet, Chase later stirred social media drama with a now-deleted Instagram comment that fans believed referenced Kelsea’s ex-husband during an interview clip with Bobby Bones.

Awkward? Slightly.

Still, Wednesday’s meetup looked relaxed, drama-free and surprisingly normal for two people whose relationship once fueled nonstop TikTok edits.

Sometimes a walk is just a walk. But in celebrity world? It’s basically a press conference.

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