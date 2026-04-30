Janel Parrish, Sasha Farber go Instagram official amid divorce news

Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber is celebrating his new relationship with Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish.

He took to Instagram to share a video calling himself “the luckiest man in the world”.

The clip featured the pair performing a flirty dance that ended with a kiss, set to Stephen Sanchez’s Until I Found You.

The caption read, “I’m the luckiest man in the world,” while Parrish responded in the comments with “My heart,” alongside emojis.

Just days earlier, Farber posted a carousel of photos featuring Parrish kissing him on the cheek, writing, “April has been amazing.”

Parrish replied, “Yes it has,” confirming the romance in her own words.





The DWTS community quickly rallied around the couple.

Former pro Peta Murgatroyd exclaimed, “Holy moly it’s happening… Send me wedding invite please.”

Sharna Burgess added, “Ohhhhhhhhhhh we ainsta official now!! Honestly y’all are cute af together,” while Lindsay Arnold wrote simply, “I love this so much.”

The pair had already teased fans with dance clips and were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Parrish’s relationship with Farber came shortly after her separation from husband Chris Long, while Farber previously split from fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater in 2023.