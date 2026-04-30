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Cardi B shares glimpse into mom life after 'Little Miss Drama Tour'

The Grammy-winning rapper returns to regular mom life after wrapping up her record-breaking tour last week

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

Cardi B shares glimpse into mom life after &apos;Little Miss Drama Tour&apos;
Cardi B has four children, three with estranged husband Offset and one with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is making up for all the time she couldn’t spend with her four kids as she was touring.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 29, the Grammy-winning rapper offered a glimpse into mom life over a week after she wrapped up her record-breaking Little Miss Drama Tour.

The first clip featured her one-year-old daughter Blossom born in September 2024 — just two months after Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper. In the short clip, Blossom is seen sitting around what looks to be a breakfast table as she dances along to a children’s show playing on her tablet.

Cardi B shares glimpse into mom life after Little Miss Drama Tour

The next slide was a picture of Cardi’s youngest — a son welcomed with then-boyfriend Stefon Diggs in November 2025. Still keeping his name and face hidden, Cardi only posted a picture of her kissing her 5-month-old's tiny feet. “My 5 month old yummy toes,” she wrote over the picture.

Cardi B shares glimpse into mom life after Little Miss Drama Tour

Next up was Wave — Cardi and Offset’s middle child — who refused to go to bed, forcing Cardi to lie to him. “If you don’t go to bed and you don't go to school tomorrow, I’m gonna go to jail. You want mommy to go to jail?” she said to Wave, who eventually agreed to try to go to sleep.

Cardi B shares glimpse into mom life after Little Miss Drama Tour
Cardi B shares glimpse into mom life after Little Miss Drama Tour

Last but not the least, Cardi took her eldest child Kulture (also shared with Offset) for a “quick date” around town, seemingly getting something to eat as Cardi noted that something “smells good.” 

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