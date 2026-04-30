Goldie Hawn reveals secret behind enduring relationship with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn opened up about the enduring bond she shares with Kurt Russell.

She credited “freedom” as the cornerstone of their four decade relationship.

In a candid interview, the Oscar winning actress explained that their connection thrives because they are “the right match” and because she has never felt “penned in.”

“When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don’t feel penned in,” Hawn said, noting that their spontaneity and joy for life have fueled their partnership since 1983.

The couple, who never married, built a blended family that includes four children, Boston, Kate, Oliver and Wyatt, and eight grandchildren.

For Hawn, happiness and setting an example for her family remain her life’s mission.

“It’s not about the marriage. It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together,” she emphasized.

Russell has echoed her sentiments in past, calling Hawn “completely unique” and reflecting on the life they’ve shared.

“We have a house full of love and we’re fortunate for that,” he said sharing that their greatest joy comes from their close knit family.

After 43 years together, Hawn and Russell continue to prove that lasting love is about commitment, joy, and the freedom to grow side by side.