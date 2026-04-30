Patrick Muldoon's cause of death revealed

Patrick Muldoon, the actor known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, died suddenly on April 19 at age 57.

As per People, his death certificate confirmed the cause was myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

According to the document, pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy were listed as underlying factors.

Coagulopathy is a genetic condition affecting blood clot formation, while a pulmonary embolism occurs when a clot blocks blood flow to the lungs, according to Mayo Clinic.

Muldoon’s remains were cremated on April 28.

Muldoon’s manager previously told Variety that the actor died unexpectedly, while Deadline reported the heart attack at the time.

Just two days before his passing, Muldoon shared excitement on Instagram about his upcoming crime thriller Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton, where he was credited as an executive producer.

Best remembered as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives in the 1990s and Richard Hart on Melrose Place, Muldoon also appeared in Saved by the Bell and the cult classic Starship Troopers.

Tributes poured in from former costars.

Alison Sweeney called him “brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit,” while Lisa Rinna shared a broken heart emoji alongside a photo of them together.

Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, his parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister Shana and brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa, and their children Halo and Arrow.