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Carnival cruise tragedy: 88-year-old woman killed in scooter accident

Elderly woman dies after mobility scooter plunges off Carnival cruise pier in Bahamas
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

Carnival cruise tragedy: 88-year-old woman killed in scooter accident
Carnival cruise tragedy: 88-year-old woman killed in scooter accident

An 88-year-old woman died on Carnival Cruise Line’s private destination in the Bahamas after her mobility scooter drove off a pier at Celebration Key.

The accident happened while the cruise ship was docked in the harbour on May 9. According to witnesses, she lost control of her scooter and fell off the pier. It is thought that she hit her head against the side of the boat and then fell into the water.

Carnival’s rescue teams immediately responded, retrieving the woman from the ocean.

Despite efforts, the woman could not survive. The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed her death. To identify the exact cause, an autopsy has been scheduled.

According to a fellow passenger on the cruise, “She had a heart attack, went off with the scooter, and banged her head pretty bad. Her husband tried to do what he could, and he ended up hurting himself as well.”

The Carnival Celebration was a seven-day voyage that started on May 3. The cruise had stops in Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas.

It is set to return to Miami on May 10.

In an official statement, Carnival offered condolences: “Our thoughts are with her family.”

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