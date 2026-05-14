Man who supplied fatal ketamine dose to Matthew Perry gets two years in prison

Erik Fleming, the licensed drug addiction counselor, who delivered the ketamine that killed Friends star Matthew Perry has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The 56-year-old was sentenced at a federal court in Los Angeles by the U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Fleming was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was directed to turn himself in to prison authorities by June 29, 2026.

The convicted counselor appeared ashamed of his wrongdoing and told the court, “It's truly a nightmare I can't wake up from. I am haunted by the mistakes I made.”

His sentencing marks the conviction of the fourth out of five defendants linked to Perry's death to be convicted.

Fleming connected the beloved actor to Jasveen Sangha, the drug dealer whom the prosecutors described as the "Ketamine Queen."

He personally delivered 51 vials of ketamine to Perry's live-in assistant, including the batch that killed the actor.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. An autopsy confirmed that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning listed as a secondary cause.

Prosecutors had asked for a 30-month sentence, despite acknowledging that Fleming deserved credit for cooperating with investigators but argued he only did so when cornered.