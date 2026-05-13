Trump receives red-carpet welcome in China: Why did he bring tech CEOs with him?

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump arrived in China for his official diplomatic visit. He was given a red carpet welcome as high-stalks talks between the two countries are expected on numerous issues, including trade imbalances, artificial intelligence, Taiwan, sanctions, cybersecurity, and competing military influence in the Pacific.

President Trump was flanked by top executives from U.S. technology companies, including xAI CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Other executives joining the delegation include BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, Cargill CEO Brian Sikes, Citi CEO Jane Fraser, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, among others.

Why is Trump bringing tech executives with him to China?

Trump has brought a large group of American technology executives with him because the visit is being considered as a high-level economic and technological negotiations between the top two economies of the world.

His trip is heavily focused on AI development, advanced semiconductor exports, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, and supply chain control.

Analysts believe Trump’s decision to include tech executives signals that these topics will likely dominate discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Presence of tech executives provides an opportunity for direct discussions between the stakeholders and many American companies still remain heavily dependent on China.

Apple relies on Chinese manufacturing

Tesla operates one of its largest factories in Shanghai

China is a massive market for Semiconductor firms such as Nvidia and Qualcomm

The presence of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has drawn significant attention because Nvidia’s AI chips are at the center of the growing technology rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. government has imposed restrictions on the export of advanced AI chips to China over national security concerns, while American chipmakers have continued lobbying for broader access to the Chinese market.

The Trump administration hopes the visit may lead to new commercial agreements, expanded market access for U.S. firms, and reduced restrictions on American companies operating in China.

Corporate leaders accompanying the president may help directly negotiate or advance some of those business interests.