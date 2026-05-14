France confines 1,700 cruise ship passengers after gastroenteritis outbreak: How to stay safe

Just days after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, France has now confined around 1,700 people on a separate ship due to gastroenteritis outbreak sparking fears of another covid-like pandemic.

One of the passengers aboard the ship off the coast off Bordeaux, southwestern France, has died and several others are experiencing symptoms of what authorities suspect is a gastroenteritis outbreak, or commonly known as stomach flu.

Updating about the issue in a press release, the local health authorities said, “According to information provided last night by the ship’s captain, up to around 50 passengers have experienced symptoms consistent with an acute digestive infection.”

Reports suggest that the medical team of the vessel took care of the passengers and isolated them in their cabins to prevent it from spreading.

French health officials have ruled out any potential connection between the stomach flu outbreak and the hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius.

Authorities decided against the disembarkation of passengers and crew, while highlighting that initial tests suggest it is not an outbreak of norovirus.

What is gastroenteritis?

Cleveland Clinic describes gastroenteritis as an infection of the intestines causing diarrhea and vomiting, often spread by contact with an infected person, contaminated food/water, or surfaces.

Most common causes of gastroenteritis:

This stomach flu is most commonly caused by viral infections. Most cases are caused by norovirus (which has been ruled out by initial tests) in adults and rota virus in infants and children.

French authorities have not ruled out the possibility of food poisoning.

Transmission methods:

The infection spreads through:

Contaminated Food/Water: Consuming undercooked food or water with fecal contamination.

Consuming undercooked food or water with fecal contamination. Person-to-Person Contact: Close contact with an infected individual (e.g., sharing food, touching contaminated surfaces).

Close contact with an infected individual (e.g., sharing food, touching contaminated surfaces). Fecal-Oral Route: Frequently occurs when hands are not properly washed after using the restroom or changing diapers

Key Symptoms:

Key symptoms of gastroenteritis include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, watery diarrhea and vomiting.

Prevention:

The most effective way to prevent gastroenteritis is to practice strict hand hygiene and food safety. Because norovirus is highly resistant to alcohol, hand sanitizers should not replace soap and water.