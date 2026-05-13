 
Geo News

Alex Murdaugh murder conviction reversed: Here's what he was accused of

The court announced unanimous 5-0 decision on Wednesday
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 13, 2026

Alex Murdaugh murder conviction reversed: Here&apos;s what he was accused of
Alex Murdaugh murder conviction reversed by South Carolina Supreme Court

Alex Murdaugh, a man accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021, has had his murder conviction overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court. 

The court ordered a new trial citing “improper” influence of the county clerk Becky Hill on the previous trial.

In a unanimous 5-0 decision, the judges wrote, “While we recognize the time, money, and effort invested in this lengthy trial, we have no option but to overturn the denial of Murdaugh’s request for a new trial because of Hill’s improper influence on the jury, and send the case back for a new trial.”

Murdaugh case has drawn significant attention as it has been widely covered via podcast, books and crime documentaries.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?

He is a prominent attorney from South Carolina who was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, 22, in March 2023. 

The legal expert belonged to a prominent legal family as his father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as the local prosecutor consecutively from 1920 to 2006.

Murdaugh denied the murder allegations, a position he maintains till date; however, he admitted to financial wrongdoings and lying to law enforcement officials.

He pleaded guilty to multiple financial crimes and is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences of 27 and 40 years. 

The 57-year-old lawyer also received two life sentences for the murder charges, which were challenged by his attorneys. 

Alibaba reports operating loss for first time since 2021 after AI investment surge
Alibaba reports operating loss for first time since 2021 after AI investment surge
Noah Syndergaard blasts Zohran Mamdani as Mets mess reflects NY turmoil
Noah Syndergaard blasts Zohran Mamdani as Mets mess reflects NY turmoil
Where was Sally Nugent? BBC Breakfast breaks silence after fans erupt online
Where was Sally Nugent? BBC Breakfast breaks silence after fans erupt online
'Revenge of the Nerds' star Donald Gibb dies aged 71 after health scare
'Revenge of the Nerds' star Donald Gibb dies aged 71 after health scare
Trump health update: President to undergo medical examination amid serious concerns
Trump health update: President to undergo medical examination amid serious concerns
Trump departs for China: What to expect from high-stakes diplomatic visit?
Trump departs for China: What to expect from high-stakes diplomatic visit?
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary out after vape policy clashes
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary out after vape policy clashes
What is weaponised JPEG file? Here's how hackers use fake images to deploy malware
What is weaponised JPEG file? Here's how hackers use fake images to deploy malware