Alex Murdaugh murder conviction reversed: Here's what he was accused of

Alex Murdaugh murder conviction reversed by South Carolina Supreme Court

Alex Murdaugh, a man accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021, has had his murder conviction overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The court ordered a new trial citing “improper” influence of the county clerk Becky Hill on the previous trial.

In a unanimous 5-0 decision, the judges wrote, “While we recognize the time, money, and effort invested in this lengthy trial, we have no option but to overturn the denial of Murdaugh’s request for a new trial because of Hill’s improper influence on the jury, and send the case back for a new trial.”

Murdaugh case has drawn significant attention as it has been widely covered via podcast, books and crime documentaries.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?

He is a prominent attorney from South Carolina who was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, 22, in March 2023.

The legal expert belonged to a prominent legal family as his father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as the local prosecutor consecutively from 1920 to 2006.

Murdaugh denied the murder allegations, a position he maintains till date; however, he admitted to financial wrongdoings and lying to law enforcement officials.

He pleaded guilty to multiple financial crimes and is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences of 27 and 40 years.

The 57-year-old lawyer also received two life sentences for the murder charges, which were challenged by his attorneys.