Philippine Senate under lockdown after gunfire as ICC-linked senator takes refuge

The Philippine Senate was locked down after Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), took refuge in the building and several gun fires were reported.

Military personnel were seen entering the building following gunfire; however, no casualties were reported and it wasn’t immediately clear who fired shots.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa is accused of extra judicial killings during his reign as the country’s police chief in President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

Duterte’s war on drugs saw thousands of alleged drug dealers shot and killed without due process. The former president is being held at The Hague since March 2025.

Seeing his imminent arrest, Senator Rosa asked the public to prevent it and later took refuge in the country’s Senate building in Manila. The military entered the building with police and anti-riot force assisted by setting a perimeter around the facility.

Officials reveal that he was safe with security personnel. The 64-year-old politician has asked the Philippines top court to prevent his extradition.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has assured the public that Rosa was safe, adding, “We are not here to arrest him. In fact, we are here to protect him.”

No one has been arrested regarding the gunshots; however, an investigation has been launched.