Michael B. Jordan's Oscars win sparks buzz across Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan’s historic Oscar win for Sinners has set Hollywood alight with tributes, nostalgia, and admiration.

The 39-year-old actor, who became the sixth Black performer to win Best Actor, was praised by colleagues spanning his soap opera beginnings to blockbuster stardom.

Soap legend Susan Lucci celebrated her former All My Children costar.

She recalled his gracious acceptance speech and called him a “spectacular actor.”

Walt Willey, who played Jordan’s adoptive father on the soap, shared heartfelt memories of driving him to set in New Jersey.

He predicted his rise, noting Jordan’s strong family ties and work ethic.

From his film career, Miles Teller posted a playful throwback from their That Awkward Moment days, cheering “Top of the mountain.”

Kerry Washington lauded his discipline and grace, while Sheryl Lee Ralph described the Dolby Theatre erupting in cheers during his win.

Jordan’s Black Panther family also joined in.

Lupita Nyong’o honored him alongside Sinners collaborators Ryan Coogler, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Ludwig Göransson, celebrating their collective triumph.

Fellow Oscar winners Will Smith and Jamie Foxx added their voices.

Smith hailed Jordan for “makin’ history,” while Foxx declared he deserved “two Oscars” for his portrayal of twins Smoke and Stack, praising his artistry and passion.