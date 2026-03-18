 
Geo News

Michael B. Jordan's Oscars win sparks buzz across Hollywood

Hollywood reacts to Michael B. Jordan historic Oscars win

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 18, 2026

Michael B. Jordan&apos;s Oscars win sparks buzz across Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan’s historic Oscar win for Sinners has set Hollywood alight with tributes, nostalgia, and admiration.

The 39-year-old actor, who became the sixth Black performer to win Best Actor, was praised by colleagues spanning his soap opera beginnings to blockbuster stardom.

Soap legend Susan Lucci celebrated her former All My Children costar.

She recalled his gracious acceptance speech and called him a “spectacular actor.”

Walt Willey, who played Jordan’s adoptive father on the soap, shared heartfelt memories of driving him to set in New Jersey.

He predicted his rise, noting Jordan’s strong family ties and work ethic.

From his film career, Miles Teller posted a playful throwback from their That Awkward Moment days, cheering “Top of the mountain.”

Kerry Washington lauded his discipline and grace, while Sheryl Lee Ralph described the Dolby Theatre erupting in cheers during his win.

Jordan’s Black Panther family also joined in.

Lupita Nyong’o honored him alongside Sinners collaborators Ryan Coogler, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Ludwig Göransson, celebrating their collective triumph.

Fellow Oscar winners Will Smith and Jamie Foxx added their voices.

Smith hailed Jordan for “makin’ history,” while Foxx declared he deserved “two Oscars” for his portrayal of twins Smoke and Stack, praising his artistry and passion.

Inside Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau surprisingly serious romance
Inside Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau surprisingly serious romance
'Invincible' season 4 out on Prime Video?
'Invincible' season 4 out on Prime Video?
Matt Richardson reveals secret feud with Holly Willoughby over 'unacceptable' joke
Matt Richardson reveals secret feud with Holly Willoughby over 'unacceptable' joke
Timothee Chalamet fans react to ‘Dune: Part Three' trailer
Timothee Chalamet fans react to ‘Dune: Part Three' trailer
Ryan Gosling ‘Project Hail Mary!' reaches ‘New Heights'
Ryan Gosling ‘Project Hail Mary!' reaches ‘New Heights'
Zendaya brings back her decade-old Oscars look with new detail
Zendaya brings back her decade-old Oscars look with new detail
Michael B. Jordan's sweet school story goes viral after Oscar win
Michael B. Jordan's sweet school story goes viral after Oscar win
Oscars 2026: What's next for Hollywood's biggest names?
Oscars 2026: What's next for Hollywood's biggest names?