Zendaya gushes over Tom Holland ahead of 'Spider Man' release

If there’s one person qualified to hype the next Spider-Man movie, it’s probably Zendaya – even if she admits she might be a little biased.

While promoting her upcoming film The Drama, Zendaya couldn’t help but gush about Tom Holland and their next big-screen reunion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“I’m so excited about it,” she said on the red carpet. “It’s really wonderful.”

And yes, she knows what you’re thinking.

“I was biased,” she added with a smile, before doubling down: “Tom is so talented, and he’s so great. And he cares so much. I think people will not be disappointed.”

Not exactly a shocking review – but fans are not complaining.

The film, set to swing into theaters July 31, 2026, brings Zendaya back as MJ opposite Holland’s Peter Parker, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing and a stacked cast that includes Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

Meanwhile, Zendaya isn’t waiting around for superheroes to save the box office. She’s front and center in The Drama, dropping April 3, where things get… messy.

She plays a bookstore clerk engaged to Robert Pattinson – until secrets start creeping in just days before their wedding. Romantic? Sure. Stable? Not so much.

Between emotional chaos and superhero action, Zendaya’s 2026 is shaping up to be stacked.

And if her early review of Holland is anything to go by, Spider-Man fans might want to start counting down now.