Netflix clears air about Prince Harry, Meghan deal after astonishing claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who signed their first deal with Netflix in 2020, had a bitter falling out with the streaming giant, new reports had claimed.

The Variety report that was published on Tuesday had cited “six well-placed sources” that the Sussex deal at the company was “done” and that the executives were “frustrated” by the “repackaged” material Harry and Meghan had been using.

Moreover, the “lacklustre” performance of Meghan’s With Love, Meghan also eventually led to Netflix pulling out from the lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Although, Netflix executive Bela Bajaria firmly refuted claims that there was any grudge between the company and the Sussexes.

While speaking at the Next on Netflix event on Wednesday, Bela addressed that report and urged everyone to “do a little fact-checking”.

“Don’t believe whatever you read,” the Chief Content Officer said. “Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking.”

She added, “But here’s the thing, we still have a relationship with them. We have movies in development with them. We had an amazing talk with them. They have things in development on the TV and film side.”

The executive explained that “deals come and go all the time” at the streaming giant and there are plenty of deals are don’t get renewed. Hence, it was brushed off as a no big issue.

“Those don’t get as much press for obvious reasons,” she noted. “So, there’s no juicy story there.”