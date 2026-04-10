What is Project Glasswing? Here’s everything to know about Claude Mythos Preview

Anthropic rolls out “Project Glasswing,” a significant cross-industry initiative bringing together tech giants, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, to secure the most essential software infrastructure of the world to counter AI-powered cyber threats.

The initiative is rolled out by Claude Mythos Preview, a new frontier model that, according to Anthropic, has showcased striking capabilities in identifying software vulnerabilities.

As per the company, Mythos Preview has already identified various high-severity zero-day vulnerabilities, including flaws in every major operating system and web browser.

Some of this software had survived decades of human review.

In its statement, Anthropic said: “We formed Project Glasswing because AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.”

It was able to independently discover a flaw in OpenBSD, a 27-year-old software, a bug in FFmpeg, which was 16 years old and had eluded five million automated attempts, and combine several vulnerabilities of the Linux kernel to take control of the system.

The company Anthropic plans to allocate a total of $100 million in usage credits for the release of Mythos Preview and $4 million in direct donations to open-source security organizations. However, Anthropic has no plans to release the software to the public.

Anthropic warns: “The work of defending the world’s cyber infrastructure might take years; frontier AI capabilities are likely to advance substantially over just the next few months.”

“For cyber defenders to come out ahead, we need to act now,” the company warned.