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Coachella outfit inspo 2026: What's everybody wearing?

Coachella 2026 fashion trends bring boho, Y2K together as festival style makes comeback

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Coachella outfit inspo 2026: What&apos;s everybody wearing?
Coachella outfit inspo 2026: What’s everybody wearing?

The desert is calling fashion divas as Coachella 2026 kicks off. This year’s fashion is all about mixing different themes.

The major theme being followed is mixing old-school boho with bold Y2K fashion.

All festival enthusiasts are embracing iconic fashion statement pieces that are set to elevate the vibe.

Biggest trends of 2026

The major comeback is from the bohemian look. Most people were spotted wearing flowing maxi dresses with crochet details and fringe everywhere.

However, this style is not mixed and matched with Western grit. More outfit layers are preferred.

Y2K is also back in trend. This marks the comeback of rhinestone bodysuits, sequin sets, and metallic fabrics.

For accessories, coloured glasses and chunky jewellery pieces are spotted. Maximalist fashion is also adopted by many.

Oversized graphic tees, linen sets, and biker shorts are a popular choice for people who prefer comfort.

What celebrities are wearing at Coachella 2026?

Kylie Jenner at the Coachella Festival in 2026 chose to wear bright, glamorous Y2K outfits featuring rhinestones in her body suits and metallic colors complemented by oversized colored sunglasses and silver jewelry.

On the other hand, Becky G blended bohemian revival with a western look through two-piece crocheted clothing, fringed edges, cowboy boots, and a braided hairstyle.

Additionally, celebrities such as Laura Harrier wore see-through maxi dresses coupled with layered necklaces while maintaining Y2K vibes with Doja Cat's signature avant-garde fashion statement.

How to dress for dessert?

Since days are hot and nights will get chilly in deserts, always layer the outfits. The essential checklist includes:

  • Tops: Crochet tops, corsets, graphic tees
  • Bottoms: Denim shorts, cargo pants, midi skirts
  • Shoes: Cowboy boots, gladiator sandals, comfortable trainers
  • Accessories: Oversized sunglasses, braided hairstyles, chunky silver jewellery

To stand out, try to adapt your personal style that complements you the best. 

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