Ukraine's Shahed drone interceptors secure critical fuel deals with Gulf states

Ukraine has secured a critical fuel lifeline from the Gulf states in exchange for defence assistance against Iranian Shahed drones amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the country has reached agreements with multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, Zelenskyy said: “We have arranged ten-year agreements with three countries,” adding, “In some cases, we receive crude oil and in others, we will receive the finished product i.e. diesel.”

The deals were signed in March when Iranian Shahed drones were battering the Middle Eastern countries and they lacked expertise and cost-effective measures against drones.

The Islamic Republic of Iran launched missiles and drones at American bases in the Middle East in retaliation to U.S.-Israeli joint strikes which resulted in the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ukraine, having vast experience in building cheaper and more effective interceptors for Shahed drones, offered to help and deployed over 200 Ukrainian soldiers from its anti-drone unit in the Middle East to help Arab countries fend off Iran’s low-cost drones.

It has now been revealed that some of the Gulf states will return the favour by providing critical fossil fuels to the war-torn country. The financial details of the pacts have been kept under wraps.