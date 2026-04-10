Who is Adam Back? New investigations allege him as Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto

A new investigation has been circulating on the internet claiming to identify Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The claim made in an investigation led by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Careyrou and Dylan Freedman, who claim that British cryptographer and early Bitcoin movement leader Adam Back is the real Satoshi Nakamoto.

Published on Wednesday, April 8, the report analysed thousands of emails and posts. Both journalists compared the writing style of Back with Satoshi’s Bitcoin white paper and initial crypto newsletters.

It is found that the technical knowledge Back has is exactly what’s needed to develop the world’s first cryptocurrency.

Adam Back is a renowned British cryptographer, cypherpunk, and the CEO of Blockstream. He is known for his creation of the Hashcash proof-of-work system that enables mining of Bitcoins.

One of the significant pieces of evidence includes a 1997 Cypherpunk newsletter where Back listed all five fundamental features of Bitcoin.

This is a decade earlier than Satoshi’s white paper was published.

Journalists also connected the dots, alleging that the Back’s doctoral thesis at the University of Exeter was written in C++, the same programming language Satoshi used to code the initial version of the Bitcoin software.

However, whenever Back was linked with Satoshi, he constantly denied those claims. Recently, he rejected all these speculations in the HBO documentary “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery.”

Following his rejection, all leads pointed towards Canadian software developer Peter Todd. Todd also rejected all those conspiracies.

Since April 2011’s email, there has not been any direct news from Satoshi Nakamoto. The mysterious creator’s wallet has almost 1.1 million Bitcoin, which is approximately $77 billion as per current valuation.