Kai Trump posts Augusta National snaps following Wood's DUI arrest

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump has shared snaps that left sparked buzz on social media after Wood’s DUI arrest.

Kai Trump chose to travel to Georgia despite knowing the fact that golf GOAT Tiger Woods is out of the tournament after a rollover car crash in Florida last month.

Amateur golfer Kai Trump was in attendance this week at the Masters 2026 and got the chance to interact with some of the greats of the game.

However, some online sleuths deem it a violation of Augusta’s golden rule—'no phones in the club, whatsoever'—on Thursday, April 9, sending netizens into a frenzy.

Trump captioned the post, “”What a special place,” adding a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Kai Trump’s mother, Vanessa, has been publicly linked to Woods and even vouched for him after his DUI arrest.

Vaneesa wrote in her Instagram Stories, “Love you.”

Kai Trump also shared in the same post a snap with LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Woods was traveling at “a high speed” when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in a rollover onto the driver’s side.

Woods pleaded not guilty in response to the DUI charges.

In the last 14 majors since he last wore a green jacket in 2019, Woods has failed to achieve a top 20 finish.