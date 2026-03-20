YouTube TV for just $10 per month? Here’s who qualifies

In a major blow to the television industry, regional cable provider WOW! (WideOpenWest) is officially pulling the plug on its own TV services.

The service provider has also announced that it will shift its entire customer base to YouTube TV.

Although the move was made formal just now, the transition has been planned since 2023.

Officials confirm that the complete transition will be done by June 30, 2026. This marks one of the most significant surrenders to streaming by a traditional cable operator.

WOW! has a customer base of around 1.9 million homes across Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and parts of the South.

Despite a massive consumer count, the company has announced abandoning its proprietary cable and streaming products in favour of a broadband-first strategy.

The company finally acquired YouTube TV as its bundled video solution years ago, but the final phase of the shutdown is now underway.

For customers who are subscribed to WOW! TV+, a streaming service that is meant to compete with other streaming services such as Sling and Fubo, will make the transition instantaneous.

The service will cease to operate entirely on June 30, 2026.

As for customers who are using traditional cable services and are still using physical devices such as set-top boxes and Ultra TV DVR devices, the shutdown is staggered and will begin in April 2026.

The company has confirmed that all devices will eventually stop working.

Good news among the transition is that WOW! is offering discounted YouTube TV bundles, with some customers securing rates as low as $10 per month for the first year.

As of March 2026, the YouTube TV base plan is available at $82.99 per month, including over 100 channels, unlimited DVR, and up to six accounts per household.