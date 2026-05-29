Novak Djokovic lashes out at French Open cameraman: Here’s what really happened

Novak Djokovic scolds a cameraman during a sweltering third-round match at the French Open on Friday, May 29.

The incident occurred on a scorching hot day at Roland Garros, when Djokovic has taken a two-set lead over Joao Fonseca. A cameraman was positioned nearby filming the Serbian star, which prompted a heated response from Djokovic.

He snapped: “Give me some space!”

The 39-year-old demanded personal space as he was searching through his bag.

This event represents the latest round of frustration on the part of Djokovic over his feelings regarding invasive media attention. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has complained before about how the sports community looks at tennis players as "animals in a zoo" because of the endless camera attention on them. Djokovic feels players cannot get away from cameras to be able to express themselves.

Multiple tennis players have been seen frustrated over invading privacy. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and American star Coco Gauff have also shown similar frustration earlier due to a lack of filming boundaries.

The French Open has not yet commenced on this. Djokovic is scheduled to play his fourth-round match on Sunday, May 31.