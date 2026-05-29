Blue Origin disaster gives Elon Musk's SpaceX major opening as US-China space race intensifies

Blue Origin disaster gives Elon Musk's SpaceX major opening

The United States (U.S.) has faced a major setback in its space race against China as Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin’s $100 million rocket exploded during a routine test.

The explosion of 320 feet New Glenn rocket while undergoing a hotfire test on Launch Pad 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida highlighted the vulnerabilities of space technology, while the U.S. races to get ahead of China in its race to build a moon base.

The rocket was designed to launch 48 Amazon satellites into lower earth orbit; however, its eruption into a giant fireball raised concerns about the company’s ability to deliver a moon lander for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Experts warn that the accident, the cause of which is still unknown, could have serious repercussions for the U.S. space agency’s upcoming moon missions.

NASA awarded a contract last year to Blue Origin to build a moon lander for use in upcoming Artemis missions, a crucial step to establish long-term human presence on the moon.

It also provides an edge to Blue Origin competitor, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which is also building a Starship capable of carrying humans to the moon.

The NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman reacted to the incident, saying, “We will provide information on any impacts to the Artemis and Moon Base programs as it becomes available.”

Musk expressed support for Blue Origin and commented, “Ad astra per aspera” meaning “to the stars through difficulties.”