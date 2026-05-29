PlayStation Plus free 12-month access officially announced: Here’s how to get it

PlayStation has officially announced its annual Days of Play event, offering players an official chance to win 12 months of free PlayStation Plus Premium, along with a PlayStation Portal, a DualSense Edge controller, and a $100 in PS Store credit.

The promotion offer started on May 27 and runs until June 10 at 11:59 PM local time.

To qualify, players must:

Participate in at least one match Days of Play event (from May 27 to June 10 at 11:59 PM local time)



Play in the special tournaments centred around the featured games.



The featured games include EA Sports Madden NFL 26, NBA 2K26, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports UFC 5, EA Sports College Football 26, Gran Turismo 7, Astro Bot, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Fortnite.



As stated on the official PlayStation blog, each participant will get a unique PS Avatar along with an entry into the giveaway. Moreover, the winner of the most matches in their region will also win the same grand prize.

Alongside this contest, Golden Tournaments for the games EA Sports FC 26, Madden NFL 26, and Mortal Kombat 1 are underway, where winners get double the currency and a unique avatar is unlocked for all participants. The exciting announcement was made after the PlayStation Plus price hikes made fans frustrated on social media.