What happened to Chuck Norris? Actor rushed to hospital in Hawaii

Action movie icon Chuck Norris was hospitalised in Hawaii on Thursday, March 19, following a medical emergency.

The incident occurred days after celebrating his 86th birthday with an outdoor boxing session.

“The Missing in Action” actor was on the island of Kauai when the incident occurred. Although the nature of the medical emergency has not been disclosed yet, sources close to TMZ stated that Norris is in “good spirits” and was cracking jokes with friends shortly before being admitted.

The hospitalization was a surprise to fans, especially after watching Norris spar energetically in a video he posted on his Instagram account on March 10, celebrating his birthday. In the video, the martial artist was seen playfully throwing punches with his trainer under the sun in Hawaii.

In his birthday post, he wrote: “I don’t age. I level up. I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love.”

“Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know,” he added.

Norris is married to Gena O’Kelley with whom he shares 24-year-old twins. From his previous relationships, he has five children.