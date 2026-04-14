Dick Vitale sends strong message to fans after cancer diagnosis for fifth time

Dick Vitale, veteran basketball broadcaster disclosed a major health diagnosis after being treated four times for cancer.

Vitale shared a statement on Monday revealing a new cancer diagnosis in recent tests that found malignancy.

After he stated last week that his recent test results “showed some abnormalities.”

The statement was released through ESPN on Monday, April 13, 2026 and it left fans shocked.

Vitale, though determined revealed that “Today my oncologist, Dr. Brown, informed me that my biopsy results have confirmed a diagnosis of melanoma in my lung and liver cavity.”

The determined veteran broadcaster sending a strong message for his fans, added, “I will be starting immunotherapy shortly and plan on winning this battle.”

The 86-year-old Vitale just last week had announced that imaging had revealed abnormalities that moved his physicians to perform biopsies.

Vitale shared via a statement on April 8, stating, “Like countless others, each time I go for any kind of test I am a nervous wreck.”

“The latest example is my scans last week. The anxiousness you feel about the uncertainty is off the charts. You just never know what’s next, and it can be surprising or scary.”

In January last year, Vitale made a comeback to the screen after his oncologists had again declared him as cancer-free.

He returned to the comm box in a limited role during the college basketball season, voicing several games for ESPN and Turner Sports.