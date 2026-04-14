Sam Altman’s alleged attacker wrote ‘your last warning’ for OpenAI CEO, FBI says

The repeated attacks highlight the seriousness of the event. The police have arrested two suspects alleging firing shots outside his home days after the Molotov cocktail attack.

According to the San Fransico Police Department (SFPD), suspects named Amanda Tom (25) and Muhamad Tarik Hussein (23) have been arrested in association with the shooting in the upscale Russian Hill neighbourhood.

Chief Derrick Lew briefed: “The SFPD takes crime involving guns extremely seriously.”

Both suspects face charges related to the negligent discharge of a firearm.

Earlier, on Friday, April 10, the 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the gate of Altman’s residence.

Upon further investigation, federal authorities found that Moreno-Gama had an “anti-AI” document with him. It listed the names of major AI CEOs and investors. This clearly defined his manifesto to attack Altman’s residence.

An FBI affidavit revealed that the document was titled “Your Last Warning,” in which the suspect expressed his support for attacks against AI CEOs.

In addition to the assault at Altman’s residence, Moreno-Gama reportedly headed to the OpenAI headquarters, hitting their glass doors with a chair and threatening “to burn it down.”

Moreno-Gama is charged with several federal counts, one of which is an attempt to damage with explosives.