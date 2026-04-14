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Hamsphire College to close after fall 2026: Here's what students must know

Hampshire College to permanently close after fall 2026 semester

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Hamsphire College to close after fall 2026: Here&apos;s what students must know
Hamsphire College to close after fall 2026: Here’s what students must know 

Hampshire College, known for its liberal arts graduates, has announced permanent closure after Fall 2026.

The announcement is confirmed by the board of trustees on Tuesday, April 14.

The closure is due to continued financial struggles following a substantial decline in enrolment, rising costs, and unstable funding support.

To counter financial challenges, the college raised $55 million for its “Change in the Making” campaign. However, it still couldn’t overcome looming debts, stalled land developments, and enrollment shortfalls.

Jose Fuentes, chair of the board of trustees, said: “Hampshire’s board made this decision only after exploring every possible alternative.”

“Nearly every trustee is an alum, and we share in the community’s heartbreak. The financial realities we face left us no other responsible path,” he added.

For Fall 2026, the college will not enrol any new class. All deposits of admitted students will be refunded.

The current fourth-year class is allowed to graduate from Hampshire during the Fall 2026 semester.

Students in their first, second, and third years can benefit from personalized academic guidance and transfer opportunities at partner schools, such as Amherst College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Commencement for eligible graduates is scheduled for May 16, with a second ceremony planned for fall graduates. 

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