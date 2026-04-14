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Apple Maps ads are coming in iOS 26.5 beta 2: What users need to know

Suggested places, sponsored search results are launching in Apple Maps in iOS 26.5 Beta 2 this summer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Apple Maps ads are coming in iOS 26.5 beta 2: What users need to know
Apple Maps ads are coming in iOS 26.5 beta 2: What users need to know 

Apple is introducing sponsored advertisements on Apple Maps as the latest iOS 26.5 beta confirms the change is imminent.

The iOS 26.5 beta 2 has rolled out on Monday, April 13. The new update now features new pop-ups that suggest that the app will soon show advertisements.

According to developers and beta testers, the pop-up explains: “Maps may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search.”

Addressing privacy concerns, Apple confirmed that “advertising information is not linked to your Apple account.”

But users who want to skip the advertisements will not be able to do so.

Where will the ads appear?

As per earlier announcements, ads will appear at the top of search results or within the “suggested places” feature.

When will the advertisement launch?

Apple made it official that ads are coming to Apple Maps in the United States and Canada around “summer.” The presence of this pop-up in beta 2 is a strong indication that this feature will indeed be launched during the iOS 26.5 release cycle.

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