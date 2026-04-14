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'American Idol' cuts two, unveils Top 9: find out who

After Iron Maider, Billy Idol, and Oasis made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, ‘Idol’ class of 2026 hits single digits

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 14, 2026

&apos;American Idol&apos; cuts two, unveils Top 9: find out who
'American Idol' cuts two, unveils Top 9: find out who

At American Idol after the elimination of Jesse Findling last week, only 11 artists made it to the April 13 broadcast.

They each dazzled on the stage, this time performing songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

On the latest episode of American Idol, aired on Monday, April 13, which was given the title of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode, the Top 11 were given the task to perform Rock Hall of Fame inductees’ hits.

After announcing that Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, and Oasis were among the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction class, the ‘Idol’ class of 2026 makes it to the single digits.

As usual as the business goes, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan shared mostly thumbs-up feedback for the Top 11, but the ball was left in the viewers’ court to pick who remained in the Top 9.

Let’s find out here who was sent home and who stayed as ‘American Idol’ narrowed down to nine finalists after viewers delivered the verdict.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ Top 9 this year?

Brooks Rosser

Daniel Stellworth

Braden Rumfelt

lucas Leon

Jordan McCullough

Hannah Harper

Keyla Richardson

Chris Tungseth

Kyndal Inskeep

Who went home on ‘American Idol’?

Rae

Philmon Lee

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