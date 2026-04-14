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Mark Zuckerberg building AI clone of himself: Here's everything you need to know

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building AI clone of himself to talk to employees

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 14, 2026

Mark Zuckerberg building AI clone of himself: Here&apos;s everything you need to know
Mark Zuckerberg building AI clone of himself: Here’s everything you need to know

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly creating a photorealistic AI clone of himself.

The primary purpose of building the AI avatar is to interact with employees on his behalf.

As reported by Financial Times, Zuckerberg’s public statements, business moves, mannerisms, tone, and voice are assisting in training the 3D animated clone.

It will help the 79,000 employees of Meta to stay connected with their CEO.

Reports suggest that Zuckerberg is directly involved in training the AI avatar. Earlier, Meta also revealed another project that aimed at building a “CEO agent” to help executives at the company.

This avatar, however, is part of Meta’s multibillion-dollar push towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), as the company races to compete with OpenAI and Google.

If the project is executed successfully, Meta will expand the project by enabling creators and influencers to do the same.

It has been reported that Zuckerberg spent five to ten hours per week on “vibe-coding” projects himself.

The corporation has developed Muse Spark, which is an AI system able to perform such activities as the estimation of calories of meals using pictures and planning vacations for families.

A Meta spokesperson refused to provide any comments regarding the report. The firm has been criticized before for developing AI characters, with examples being sexually suggestive chatbots created by its users.

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