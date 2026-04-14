Daniel Rodriguez shares Mexican jail nightmare of 8 months: ‘It was horrible'

Daniel Rodriguez is set to make a comeback to the octagon cage after spending 8 months in a Mexican jail.

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez faced a heavy price for attempting to take marijuana into Mexico.

Rodriguez, shortly after crushing Kevin Holland at UFC 318 last July, went on a vacation to Rosarito, Mexico.

But instead of celebrating the triumph, he was caught red-handed at the U.S.-Mexico border for possession of weed, which ended up with an eight-month imprisonment in a Mexican jail.

The 39-year-old D-Rod came out of the Mexican prison last week.

Daniel Rodriguez shares his time in the Mexican jail while appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, as ‘horrible.’

Reflecting on the time spent in prison, Rodriguez speaks out, saying, “This is my first time in a Mexican jail and I can tell you one thing for sure, it’s the worst possible situation.”

“Fortunately, I was able to make the best of it. I was able to pull a couple of strings and get a little bit of workout equipment there and I was able to work out and try and stay in shape, but it’s not the same,” Rodriguez continued.

While sharing the toughest part of his time in the prison, he recalled, “I think the worst part about the whole thing was the food. I was coming off that big fight and my body was healthy and then to be thrown and locked in a jail cell and and just put in one spot and just getting the bare minimum food to eat, it was terrible.”

Rodriguez will be making a comeback to the UFC with a three-fight winning streak.