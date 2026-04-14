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Where to watch Euphoria Season 3 for free?

Euphoria Season 3 premiered on HBO Max on Sunday, April 12, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Where to watch Euphoria Season 3 for free?
Where to watch Euphoria Season 3 for free?

Euphoria Season 3 is released on Sunday, April 12, 2026, after a four-year hiatus.

The season premiered on HBO and Max, consisting of eight episodes.

The storyline now revolves around the lives of characters after high school, and where their lives are taking them now.

New episodes will be released on a weekly basis at 9:00 p.m. ET.

In Euphoria Season 3, there will be a reprisal of several important cast members, such as Zendaya as Rue, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Maude Apatow as Lexi, and Eric Dane as Cal. 

There are also new additions, including Natasha Lyonne and Sharon Stone, and a returning cast member, Colman Domingo, as Ali.

Finally, after a long wait, Season 3 of Euphoria brings back Zendaya and company for the final installment of the show, picking up where Season 2 left off in 2022.

To watch it free, users can rely on sites like:

  • Fmovies
  • Tubi
  • Pluto TV
  • Freevee
  • Plex
  • Cineby

Although these sites have become popular due to completely free access, viewers need to stay cautious. These sites may have intrusive pop-ups or potential malware risks. 

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