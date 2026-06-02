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‘Euphoria' finale slammed as fans call out heavy product placement over characters

Fans are upset over repeated brand placement and missing character focus in the 'Euphoria' finale
By
Hina Ali
|

Published June 02, 2026

‘Euphoria&apos; finale slammed as fans call out heavy product placement over characters
‘Euphoria’ finale slammed as fans call out heavy product placement over characters

Fans have been reacting strongly to final episode of famous show Euphoria, with many pointing out what they saw was repeated branding throughout the long finale.

The episode, which was about for more than an hour and a half, showed a most famous drink appearing in some scenes.

Fans and viewers say that it was very visible in different moments including close up shots, background placements and even during key story scenes.

Some fans also noted that Jules, the character which was played by Hunter Schafer, got very little screen time in the episode. 

Her only appearance was a short scene showing her painting in her New York apartment, the scene which many called as too short for such an important character.

One scene that really caught attention showed Rue getting a bottle of the drink along with painkillers after escaping a dangerous situation.

Another moment placed the drink inside a vehicle where the camera kind of focused on it, which added massive buzz to the discussion on the internet.

Social media, moreover, then filled with comments in no time, with some viewers joking that the drink got more screen time than characters.

Others even said that the episode felt like it included product promotion.

At the same time, some of them saw the repeated Coca Cola imagery as more symbolic, linking it to themes of addiction, American culture and the minor line between comfort and harm.

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