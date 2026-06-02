50 cent blasts baby mama Daphne joy for leaked Diddy tape: 'Not a victim'

Daphne Joy claimed she was filmed without her knowledge or consent

50 Cent is denying his ex Daphne Joy’s claim that she was a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Over the weekend, an explicit tape of Daphne and Diddy was leaked, which Daphne claimed was filmed without her knowledge and consent while she was in a relationship with Diddy between 2021 and 2022.

But Daphne did not get any sympathy from 50 Cent — her former partner and the father of her 13-year-old son, Sire. “She’s not a victim, SIRE is,” he wrote on social media. “Can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom.”

Daphne had previously shared a lengthy statement addressing the video, in which she appears to engage in intimate acts with a male escort while Diddy watches.

“Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool,” Daphne, 39, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement, according to The Shade Room. “I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied … I wanted to fulfill all his desires … even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him … and I believed he loved me too.”

She went on to claim she “never consented” to being filmed and alleged she was later blackmailed over the footage.

50 Cent and Daphne Joy's history: From loving partners to explosive allegations

50 Cent and Daphne Joy dated for a year between 2011 and 2012. The former couple even made several red carpet appearances together, and welcomed Sire in September 2012.

Though the father and son share a close relationship, the same cannot be said for the rapper and his ex-girlfriend.

In 2013, 50 Cent was charged with domestic violence against Daphne, per People magazine. They continued to co-parent Sire amicably until 2024 — after Diddy was arrested.

50 Cent filed for sole custody of Sire after Daphne’s name popped up in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy. In response, Joy accused 50 Cent of “raping” and “physically abusing” her.

“You have permanently damaged the last hope i had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time,” she said in an Instagram statement at the time. The rapper denied all claims.

Born Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent also shares 29-year-old son Marquise Jackson with Shaniqua Tompkins. However, Fiddy and Marquise remain estranged.