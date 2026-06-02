Katy Perry’s ‘The One That Got Away’ returns to charts after 15 years

Katy Perry’s iconic song The One That Got Away has returned to UK charts after 16 years, surprising fans as the 2011 song finds new popularity once again.

The track is back in the Official Singles Chart Top 40 after going viral on TikTok, where fans are using it in emotional and nostalgic videos about past life moments.

Millions of clips have now used the song, helping it reach a new generation of listeners and bringing it back into streaming charts.

Katy also joined in on the trend online, sharing posts with the song and reacting to moments linked to her own past, which added more attention to it.

The comeback, however, also came as interest in her music grown again following her new compilation release The Ones That Got The Plays, which has been doing well on the albums chart.

The song was first released in 2011 on the Teenage Dream album and later came out as a single in 2012. It originally reached number 18 in the UK charts.

Now, after many years, the emotional ballad is back in the spotlight, showing how viral trends can bring old songs back to life.