Did Clint Eastwood retire from filmmaking? Hollywood legend's son speaks out

Clint Eastwood's last movie was 2024's 'Juror #2'

Nearly 70 years after he first stepped in front of a camera, Clint Eastwood may have quietly taken his final bow.

According to comments made by his son, Kyle Eastwood, the Hollywood icon has officially retired from acting and directing following one of the most celebrated careers in movie history.

The revelation came in a recently resurfaced interview with France 3, where Kyle reflected on the years he spent working alongside his father.

“I have a lot of good memories of working with him. Now he’s retired, he’s 95 years old,” said Kyle Eastwood before his father celebrated his 96th birthday on May 31. “But I’ve been very lucky to be able to work with him on a lot of films. It was a great experience for me."

If the comments are accurate, the announcement marks the end of a remarkable seven-decade run that transformed Eastwood from a rising Western star into one of Hollywood’s most respected actors and filmmakers. 2024’s Juror #2 will stand as his final directing effort, while 2021’s Cry Macho appears to be his last performance on screen.