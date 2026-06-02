Blake Lively reignites Justin Baldoni legal battle weeks after settlement

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their 'It Ends With Us' legal battle last month

Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni may not be over after all.

The Gossip Girl star is now seeking what her attorney described as “very significant” damages, and her legal team has reportedly signalled it is prepared to pursue a potential “mini-trial” to get them, as reported by The Sun.

The latest development comes after much of the high-profile dispute was dismissed and both sides agreed to settle last month, avoiding a trial.

But in new court filings submitted on Monday, June 1, Lively’s team argues that Baldoni should cover her legal fees and other costs tied to the litigation stemming from their work on It Ends With Us.

Lively originally sued her co-star and director in 2024, alleging sexual harassment on the set of the film. Baldoni then countersued Lively for defamation, which a judge later dismissed.

During a hearing in New York on Monday — which both Lively and Baldoni skipped — Judge Lewis Liman suggested Lively could choose to bring the dispute to an end.

“Your client does have the ability to end this,” he told her attorneys, per The Sun.

But Lively’s lawyer indicated the actress plans to continue pursuing the claim, saying they’re prepared to call expert witnesses in what could become a mini-trial focused on damages.

Speaking after the hearing, attorney Sigrid McCawley said Lively would seek “very significant” damages, arguing that the actress’ “reputation was harmed” and that her livelihood suffered as a result.