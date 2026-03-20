Kylie Jenner assistant reveals exact moment she knew it was time 'to quit'

Sometimes, a career pivot starts with… not wanting to grab a laptop.

That’s exactly how Victoria Villarroel knew her time working for Kylie Jenner was up – and honestly, it’s the most relatable exit story ever.

On the March 18 episode of Better Half with Stas and Vic, alongside Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria spilled the surprisingly casual moment that changed everything.

“This is like year five,” she said. “Me and Kylie, obviously we had a working relationship. But you can't not get so close to a person that you see every single day and you know everything about and you're with them at all times, good or bad. You just become close to this person.”

Then came the kitchen moment.

“And I was like, ‘Oof, who's gonna get that?’” Victoria laughed. “'I don't want to go get your laptop.’”

Yep – that was the sign.

Instead of drama, the split was all love. Victoria admitted she was spiraling internally at the time.

“She was amazing. I remember being so nervous and thinking, like, ‘Am I making the right decision? What if I'm leaving the best thing—best job I could ever have?’”

“'Cause people were in my ear being like, ‘You're gonna leave? People would die for this job.’”

But Kylie? Fully supportive.

“’Oh my god, Vic, I want you to thrive, and I'm gonna be here supporting you. And I love you so much.’”

No hard feelings – just growth… and a hilarious handoff to Kendall Jenner.

“I told Kendall, I was like, ‘Please don't hate me. I have a peace offering: my sister, my DNA,’” she joked. “'Basically you get me, but you probably will like her more because she's way more like you.’”