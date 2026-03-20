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Chuck Norris is in 'good spirits' after sudden hospitalisation

The legendary actor and martial artist suffered an undisclosed 'medical emergency' in Hawaii

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 20, 2026

Norris recently celebrated his 86th birthday, expressing gratitude for good health
Norris recently celebrated his 86th birthday, expressing gratitude for 'good health'

Chuck Norris is on the mend following his sudden hospitalisation.

The legendary actor was rushed to the hospital in Hawaii for an undisclosed “medical emergency” on March 19. However, TMZ reported that Norris is in “good spirits” following the health scare.

Just a day before the incident, Norris was training on the island of Kauai. The martial artist shared a glimpse into his training while celebrating his 86th birthday on March 10.

“I’m 86 today!” he wrote alongside an energetic video of him sparring with his trainer. “Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young.”

He went on to count his blessings, especially for his health. “I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Norris’ hospitalisation comes months after the death of his first wife, Dianne Holecheck, who passed away at age 84 after suffering dementia. Paying tribute to Holecheck on Facebook, Norris wrote, “I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away. After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends and those years of friendship meant the world to me.” 

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