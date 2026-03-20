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Chris Lake says Taylor Swift remix changed everything for him

Chris Lake is drawing attention after creating a remix of Taylor Swift’s track ‘Opalite’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 20, 2026

Chris Lake says Taylor Swift remix changed everything for him
Chris Lake says Taylor Swift remix changed everything for him

Chris Lake is getting a lot of attention after remixing a song by Taylor Swift and the moment has become special even in his personal life.

The DJ worked on Opalite from Taylor’s 2025 album and said it helped people around him finally understand what he does.

“It’s given me the ability to have a conversation with people that very often don’t understand what I do,” he shared.

He even joked that now his 90 year old grandfather gets it because “everyone knows about Taylor Swift.”

Chris said the reaction to the remix has been “mind blowing” especially hearing from people he had not spoken to in years.

The music icon went on to add that many were excited just knowing he worked on something connected to Taylor, showing how powerful her influence is.

Even though the remix is doing well online, Chris made it clear he did not do it for money.

“I couldn’t give a f–k about that,” he said, adding he would not have released it if it did not feel right.

Chris Lake also shared that the remix was not easy and even had to redo parts after honest feedback from a friend.

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