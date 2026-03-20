Natural History Museum secures top spot in UK—here's why

London’s Natural History Museum (NHM) has claimed top spot in the UK as announced by the Association for Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva) in its annual ranking report.

According to the report, Natural History Museum tops the most popular attractions in the UK during 2025.

What contributed to drawing the record-breaking visitors was the museum's renovated gardens, free entry and the new climate gallery.

With over 7.1 million people stepping through its doors, registering a 13% increase in numbers year-on-year and an all-time record for any museum or gallery in the UK.

Bernard Donoghue, serving as the director of the Association (Alva) said, “It’s an astonishingly fun, joyful day out and it’s free. Even, in a cost of living crisis, it’s clear that the last thing that people are prepared to sacrifice are day visits and spending special time with special people in special places.”

As per Alva’s report, total visits to its 409 sites had seen a continuous surge in 2025, though still below pre-pandemic numbers.

The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions

The British Museum, Windsor Great Park (The Crown Estate), Tate Modern and the National Gallery also claimed their spot in the top five.

London’s iconic Natural History Museum clinched the number one spot from the British Museum, which had held the top spot for the last two years.