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Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explodes at Celtic penalty on title race eve

'It’s disgusting. We’re up against it, we’re up against everybody. I don’t think it’s a penalty,' said Derek McInnes
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explodes at Celtic penalty on title race eve
Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explodes at Celtic penalty on title race eve

Derek McInnes, Hearts’ head coach rages over the Celtic penalty at the 99th-minute, calling it ‘disgusting.’

The penalty helped the Scottish Premiership title race to enter into a final-day showdown on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Hearts, with the top of the table, sailed through a 3-0 win over Falkirk on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Celtic conceded a late equaliser at Motherwell that left them facing a three-point gap before hosting Hearts on Saturday, May 16, at Glasgow.

As things stood, Celtic would have had to beat Hearts in a final-day clash by three goals or more to bridge the gap of goal difference.

Hearts were all set to clinch their first triumph in 66 years.

But a controversial penalty was awarded to the defending champions following a VAR check.

Video assistant referee (VAR) Andrew Dallas consulted referee John Beaton at the pitchside monitor after Motherwell’s Sam Nicholson committed a handball.

Replays highlighted the ball hitting Nicholson’s head instead of his raised hand, but Beaton awarded a spot-kick, and Kelechi Iheanacho scored a penalty to grab a 3-0 win.

Hearts’ boss, enraged over the penalty, spoke out in an interview with Sky Sports.

“When you heard Celtic had a 96th-minute penalty going to VAR, you just assume they get it,” said Derek McInnes.

“It’s disgusting. We’re up against it, we’re up against everybody. I don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s so poor and it looks as though (Celtic) have been given it.

“They have been very fortunate.”

What’s the handball rule?

The handball rule is defined as if the arm is above shoulder height, a player is supposed to be taking a big chance and there’s high possibility that the player will get penalised.

As Nicholson spotted on Wednesday, if the VAR is of the opinion that the ball has struck his hand or arm at head height, then it will probably be awarded as a penalty.

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