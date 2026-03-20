David Beckham jets to Paris to cheer on Cruz's band performance

As for style, the singer cut a chic style in a vintage red, white and blue checkered shirt

David Beckham made sure to support his youngest son, Cruz Beckham, as he watched him perform live on stage in Paris on Thursday night.

Sir David, who was knighted by King Charles last November, jetted to the French capital to watch Cruz, 21, and his band The Breakers, on the latest leg of their UK and European tour.

It comes after David missed the chance to meet his estranged son, Brooklyn, for the first since May, despite both visiting the same hotel on Monday.

This was not for the first time David had seen Cruz perform live; he had previously attended one of his shows in Manchester.

The Inter Miami co-owner appeared in high spirits as he left the show, with Cruz following shortly behind.

Also in attendance were Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel,30, and his cousin Libby Adams.

As for style, the singer cut a chic style in a vintage red, white and blue checkered shirt from Yves Saint Laurent which he paired with black trousers and loafers.

Cruz announced his debut headline show with The Breakers at The Courtyard Theatre in London on March 27, which sold out within minutes.

He followed up the announcement with a full UK and EU tour, kicked off in Birmingham on February 25, before journeying to Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton, Brighton.

He will now perform in Amsterdam and Berlin, before culminating in three nights in London at The Courtyard Theatre.