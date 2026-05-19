Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner viral double date breaks the internet

Hollywood may have accidentally recreated the most iconic paparazzi energy of 2000s – and the internet noticed immediately.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were all spotted packed into the same car cruising through Los Angeles on May 16, creating what social media quickly labeled the “Gen Z paparazzi Avengers.”

Photos obtained by DeuxMoi showed Jacob behind the wheel while Kendall sat beside him, with Kylie and Timothéelaughing in the backseat alongside photographer Renell Medrano.

Nobody appeared interested in facing the cameras directly, but the hiding-only-made-it-more-obvious strategy somehow made the whole thing even funnier.

Naturally, the internet immediately compared the moment to those legendary 2006 photos of Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton partying in cars while paparazzi lost their minds outside.

While Kylie and Timothée have been dating for more than three years, fans are far more invested in the Kendall-and-Jacob side plot.

Rumours about the pair quietly escalated after they were spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscars party before reuniting at Coachella for Justin Bieber’s performance.

Neither has addressed the romance chatter publicly, which honestly only makes the internet work harder.

As Kendall recently told Vogue France: “The most important thing will be to stay true to myself and continue having a good time.”

Mission accomplished.