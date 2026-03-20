Lily Collins celebrates 'little life' amid Audrey Hepburn biopic production

Lily Collins shares sweet life update after daughter turned one

Lily Collins celebrated her special day with her sweet family by her side, as she turned 37 on March 18.

The Emily in Paris star took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19 and shared a carousel of the celebrations a day before.

In the series of pictures, Collins showed her trip to the beach with husband Charlie McDowell, daughter Tove, and dog Redford.

“Another year older and it just keeps getting better. SO grateful for this little life and big love. Thank you for the birthday wishes!…” the Love, Rosie actress wrote in the caption alongside.

The first picture showed Collins sitting next to her husband at a table with a white birthday cake and candles lighting up their faces.

The following slides showed baby Tove on a baby carrier, and playing with sand at the beach, as she celebrated her mother’s big day.

Collins and McDowell recently celebrated Tove’s first birthday in January. Sharing an Instagram tribute for her daughter, the To the Bone actress wrote, "One whole year with our little T. We adore you beyond words. You’ve completely changed our lives in every single way and continue to surprise us every single day."

Besides celebrating her family, Collins is currently busy in the making of a Audrey Hepburn biopic, in which she will be playing the icon. The actress confirmed the news just weeks before.