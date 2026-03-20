Brian Austin Green reveals hilarious truth behind his name

Turns out, Brian Austin Green is not actually… Austin.

Yep. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star just dropped a surprisingly chaotic (and hilarious) origin story behind his name – and it involves labor room negotiations, SAG rules, and a near career-ending set of initials.

Speaking on the Pod Meets World podcast, Green revealed his name was basically improvised mid-birth.

“My mom had a whole name planned for me… and my dad—who smoked a lot of pot at this point in life—while my mom was in the middle of labor, he came forward, and he was like, ‘Can we name him Brian?’”

Safe to say, his mom wasn’t in the mood to argue.

“whatever the f–k” his dad wanted, she said. “Just get him out of me.”

And just like that… Brian Green was born. No middle name. No backup plan.

That became a problem later when he tried joining the Screen Actors Guild.

“I don’t think you can be in the union with the same name as somebody else,” he explained, after discovering — of course — there was already a Brian Green.

Cue the naming crisis.

“We almost named me Brian Peter Green… but then my initials would have been P… Brian P. Green… and they’re like, that’s probably not a good start.”

Yeah. Hard pass.

Eventually, the solution came from the least glamorous place: possible: a map.

“Brian Green is not a very easy name to come up with a middle name for,” he admitted — but “Austin” stuck.

As for the other Brian Green? Let’s just say younger him wasn’t thrilled.

“I wished [for] his demise when I was younger… I didn’t realize that was a terrible thing to wish upon anybody.”

From no middle name to Austin – honestly, that’s showbiz.