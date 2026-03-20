Meghan Markle's recent moves left fans guessing about her future family plans as she appeared in good spirits while enjoying a night out with her decades old friend, who rediated her pregnanancy bump.

The Duchess of Sussex flied into passion as she embraced her pregnant friend Kelly McKee Zafjen at an event for the Alliance for Children's Rights in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

Dreessed in stunning strapless navy Ralph Lauren gown, she fueled speculation about her and Prince Harry's third child with her excitement to see her growing bumb.

Recently it was reported that Mehan and Harry may be considering to expand family in 2026 as a way to reshape her priorities and step back from faltering business ventures. amid latest blow from Netflix.

It's also being claimed and speculated that Harry wants a larger family for emotional healing after being estranged from their royal relatives.

Previously, Meghan's pals reveal she's "adamant that two is enough" as she feels her family is complete and does not have the "bandwidth" for another pregnancy.

On family expention, Harry shared his thoughts with primatologist Jane Goodall in a 2019 British Vogue interview that they would have "two, maximum" for the sake of the planet.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother will not make any abrupt decision about the third child as she previously suffered from postpartum preeclampsia after childbirth, describing the experience as "scary".

During season 2 of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she joked with guest Chrissy Teigen about a "secret third child" after mistakenly naming a flower "Honsworth," though she clarified it was a joke.

Her recent visit to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles also gave fans a reason to guess about her move as she appeared to be following in the footsteps of Princess Kate, who's mother of three kids, Prince George, princess Charlotte, Prince Loius.

In viral clips and photos, Kelly is seen oozing glamour as she rocked black gown that perfectly showcased her growing baby bump, featuring long sleeves and a high neck, and accessorised with strappy heels.

filled with excitement, Meghan shared a sweet hug on the red carpet for the Champions for Children event, in honour of Kelly's work with the Alliance of Moms.