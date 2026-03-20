Chuck Norris suddenly passes away after health scare

Chuck Norris breathes his last at 86 years of age

Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86, after a sudden medical scare which he could not recover from.

The martial arts legend and actor died suddenly after it was reported that his health was on the mend.

The Delta Force star died on Friday, March 20, and his family confirmed the news on Instagram.

Alongside a black-and-white portrait of Norris, the caption read, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

It continued, “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Despite the grief, they celebrated his life, writing, “While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.”

They concluded, “As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

Norris was hospitalised due to an undisclosed illness on March 19. He recently celebrated his 86 birthday this month.