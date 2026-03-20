Dave Grohl opens up about therapy journey after cheating scandal

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman, revealed that he has been in intensive therapy nearly every day since publicly admitting to infidelity in 2024.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Grohl shared that he’s attended over 430 sessions across 70 weeks, often six days a week.

The timeline traces back to September 2024, when he confessed to fathering a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

Grohl explained that therapy was about more than just addressing the scandal.

“[I] needed to stop and sit with myself and reevaluate myself,” he said, adding that self-reflection was necessary for “many reasons” beyond his affair.

He admitted that while songwriting helps him process emotions, deeper conversations were needed privately.

At the time of his confession, Grohl announced on Instagram that he had welcomed a daughter with Jennifer Young, pledging to be a supportive parent while working to regain his family’s trust.

Grohl and Blum, married since 2003, share three daughters: Violet (19) Harper (16) and Ophelia (11).

Reflecting on the fallout, Grohl said he had to shut out public opinion, “Being able to turn off that part of yourself can be a healthy exercise in considering life within your immediate radius.”

He admitted that chasing career milestones often left him feeling empty, which contributed to him losing perspective.

“It feels good for 24 f***ing hours, and then that feeling immediately goes away. And there’s that hole again,” Grohl explained. “…I wasn’t sitting with myself and really letting feelings go from my head into my heart… I needed to stop, turn everything off, and find my heart.”