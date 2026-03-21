Olivia Rodrigo makes first announcement for 'OR3:' album title, release date

Olivia Rodrigo teases new era with cryptic message to fans

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the first piece of the puzzle for her upcoming album via a hotline message for fans.

The 23-year-old pop superstar spread a voice message among fans with a cryptic clue for the release of her third studio album.

While fans are still divided over what the album title might be, Rodrigo might have hinted at in the recording.

The drivers license hitmaker addressed her fans, saying, "If you are hearing this on the last day of pisces season, March 20th, this message was meant for you. Take what resonates and leave what does not. Waiting for your destiny may feel like watching paint dry, but your patience will be rewarded soon."

Rodrigo continued, "You may think you have all the answers, but the universe has more to share. The writing is on the wall, but the first message may not paint the full picture. Trust your intuition. Expect true clarity and renewal just after the pink moon. Until then, follow the stars, your guides, and your heart, knowing that the best is yet to come.”

Fans quickly went into a spiral after hearing the audio, but also went hunting for clues - noting that the next pink moon is April 1, which meant that the answers might not be far behind.

The Grammy winner's fans also recalled that the day will be her song, deja vu's anniversary so they could be getting a new single on the day.

Amidst the theories and the curiosity, Rodrigo has left fans guessing without confirmation or denial.